The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

August 2

SHULTS TOMMIE 40

Trespass of Real Property

BOOTS CLINTON 37

Contempt of Court

PARKER ALICIA 33

Contempt of Court

8/2/2017 3:00 PM

KUBACH KENT 38

P & P violation

August 3

PETTY HALEY 22

Violation of Court Order

NORTHROP LEVY 19 Contempt of Court

RIOS REYNA 18

Warrant Arrest

BROWN RICHARD 40

Failure to Appear

SPEARS MICHAEL 60

Contempt of Court

FARBER MICHAEL 47

Theft/Property/Other

LEON SARA 35

Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamin

Cont Subst/Posession/Other

Possession of parapheralia

Traffic Offense

August 4

JACKSON LINDA 66

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

WARDEN KARI 31

Contempt of Court

GORBY JENNIFER 35

Theft/Property/Other

NARCHO NATHAN 25

Contempt of Court

August 5

ECHER DONALD 33

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense x4

Traffic Accident/Hit and Run

MONTOOTH CHRISTOPHER 54

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense x2

BARNEY FINLAY 50

Civil Protective Custody

BRADY RANDY 53

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

August 6

VIGIL MATTHEW 48

Disorderly Conduct

August 7

HOPKINS COREY 25

Resisting/Interfering w/Police

WINFORD ALLEN 19

Force Sex Aslt/Rape

Liquor Law Violation

KEELING JOSEPH 27

False Imprisonment

Domestic Battery/Simple

GARCIA SIMON 22

Traffic Offense x2

August 8

BROWN ARLEE 35

Misdemeanor Warrant x2

ALBURY DARREN 33

Cont Subst/Posession/PCP

HAGEN MARSI 28

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

STANDART

CHRISTOPHER 33

Contempt of Court