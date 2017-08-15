THE BEAT
August 15, 2017
The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
August 2
SHULTS TOMMIE 40
Trespass of Real Property
BOOTS CLINTON 37
Contempt of Court
PARKER ALICIA 33
Contempt of Court
8/2/2017 3:00 PM
KUBACH KENT 38
P & P violation
August 3
PETTY HALEY 22
Violation of Court Order
NORTHROP LEVY 19 Contempt of Court
RIOS REYNA 18
Warrant Arrest
BROWN RICHARD 40
Failure to Appear
SPEARS MICHAEL 60
Contempt of Court
FARBER MICHAEL 47
Theft/Property/Other
LEON SARA 35
Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamin
Cont Subst/Posession/Other
Possession of parapheralia
Traffic Offense
August 4
JACKSON LINDA 66
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
WARDEN KARI 31
Contempt of Court
GORBY JENNIFER 35
Theft/Property/Other
NARCHO NATHAN 25
Contempt of Court
August 5
ECHER DONALD 33
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense x4
Traffic Accident/Hit and Run
MONTOOTH CHRISTOPHER 54
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense x2
BARNEY FINLAY 50
Civil Protective Custody
BRADY RANDY 53
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
August 6
VIGIL MATTHEW 48
Disorderly Conduct
August 7
HOPKINS COREY 25
Resisting/Interfering w/Police
WINFORD ALLEN 19
Force Sex Aslt/Rape
Liquor Law Violation
KEELING JOSEPH 27
False Imprisonment
Domestic Battery/Simple
GARCIA SIMON 22
Traffic Offense x2
August 8
BROWN ARLEE 35
Misdemeanor Warrant x2
ALBURY DARREN 33
Cont Subst/Posession/PCP
HAGEN MARSI 28
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
STANDART
CHRISTOPHER 33
Contempt of Court