The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

August 9

GRAVLEY JOSHUA 20

Contempt of Court

CAMPBELL SHOSHONE 26

Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other

Child NeglectEndangerment

Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine

PENA SANTOS 66

Traffic Offense

HARNDEN DOUGLAS 58

Civil Protective Custody

WILSON GABRIEL 39

Contempt of Court

August 10

DAVIS CHRISTY 30

Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other

Conspiracy

HARRISON DEVLON 26

Contempt of Court

BROWN JONATHON 27

Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen

August 11

MADRIGAL LINWOOD 25

Traffic Offense

Resisting/Interfering w/Police

GOTHAN BENJAMIN-THOMAS 19 Alcohol Offense

Possession of paraphernalia

NASSER CHARLES 33

Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen

Assault/Other Weapon

Intimidating a witness

Traffic Offense

POLLETT JANA 42

Contempt of Court

BROWN DANIELLE 36

Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine

Near a School Enhancement

LOPEZ EDGAR 33

Traffic Offense x4

DUNCAN LINDSEY 33

Battery/Simple

August 12

ROSE DUSTIN 21

Contempt of Court

ODUM KATIE 31

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

MARTIN ANTHONY 70

Stalking

BASHAW BRIAN 45

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

SOSA-ESCOBAR TRISTAN 19

Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Alcohol Offense

Traffic Offense

CROSSTHWAITE CASSIDY 19

Traffic Offense x2

Alcohol Offense

August 13

GIBSON TRAVIS 27

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

BEASLEY MICHAEL 26

Contempt of Court

ORTIZ JOHNNY 38

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

CACHOLA CLINT 24

Traffic Offense x2

TANSILL DAWN 54

Embezzlement

August 14

ROBBINS PAUL 62

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Probation/Parole Violation

Traffic Offense

ELIZARRARAZ ALEASHIA 38

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Possession of paraphernalia

Cont Subst/Posession/Other

August 15

ELIZARRARAZ ALEASHIA

Cont Subst/Possession/Other

Contempt of Court

KOTELNICKI BRIAN

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Possession of paraphernalia x2

Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine

Traffic Offense

AUSTIN SONJA

Fraud, Credit Card/ATM x2

FIELDS KELLY

Contempt of Court

HEAD ROBERT

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

ORTEGA GLEN

Traffic Offense

August 16

LOROW DYLON

Contempt of Court

SCHUR MICHAEL

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense x2

August 17

GARRIS THOMAS

Failure to Appear

MANSFIELD RACHEL

Failure to Appear

CAMILLI SCOTT

Assault/Other Weapon

Destruct/Damage/Vandalize Prop

August 18

CAMPBELL SHOSHONE

DEC-Drug Endangered Child

BRADY DAN

Domestic Battery/Simple

Battery/Simple

Kidnapping/Abduction

JIM KALEN

Contempt of Court

CORWIN ISABELLE

Battery/Simple

SANCHEZ ANTHONY

Contempt of Court

August 19

DANIELS CHATON

Restraining Order Violation x2

Stalking

Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Traffic Offense

Destruct/Damage/Vandalize Prop

Intimidating a witness

BOOTS MAYLYNN

Trespass of Real Property

HERRERA ELIZABETH

Contempt of Court

Traffic Offense x2

August 20

ALLSOP AMANDA

Failure to Appear

August 21

SULLIVAN EMILEE

Failure to Appear 8/21/2017

MCKINSEY TINA

Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine

Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other

VALTIERRA DANIELA

Traffic Offense x3

WEAVER JOHNNIE

Theft/Property/Other

Failure to Appear x6