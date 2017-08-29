THE BEAT
August 29, 2017
The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
August 9
GRAVLEY JOSHUA 20
Contempt of Court
CAMPBELL SHOSHONE 26
Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other
Child NeglectEndangerment
Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine
PENA SANTOS 66
Traffic Offense
HARNDEN DOUGLAS 58
Civil Protective Custody
WILSON GABRIEL 39
Contempt of Court
August 10
DAVIS CHRISTY 30
Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine
Possession of paraphernalia
Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other
Conspiracy
HARRISON DEVLON 26
Contempt of Court
BROWN JONATHON 27
Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen
August 11
MADRIGAL LINWOOD 25
Traffic Offense
Resisting/Interfering w/Police
GOTHAN BENJAMIN-THOMAS 19 Alcohol Offense
Possession of paraphernalia
NASSER CHARLES 33
Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen
Assault/Other Weapon
Intimidating a witness
Traffic Offense
POLLETT JANA 42
Contempt of Court
BROWN DANIELLE 36
Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine
Near a School Enhancement
LOPEZ EDGAR 33
Traffic Offense x4
DUNCAN LINDSEY 33
Battery/Simple
August 12
ROSE DUSTIN 21
Contempt of Court
ODUM KATIE 31
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
MARTIN ANTHONY 70
Stalking
BASHAW BRIAN 45
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
SOSA-ESCOBAR TRISTAN 19
Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana
Possession of paraphernalia
Alcohol Offense
Traffic Offense
CROSSTHWAITE CASSIDY 19
Traffic Offense x2
Alcohol Offense
August 13
GIBSON TRAVIS 27
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
BEASLEY MICHAEL 26
Contempt of Court
ORTIZ JOHNNY 38
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
CACHOLA CLINT 24
Traffic Offense x2
TANSILL DAWN 54
Embezzlement
August 14
ROBBINS PAUL 62
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Probation/Parole Violation
Traffic Offense
ELIZARRARAZ ALEASHIA 38
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Possession of paraphernalia
Cont Subst/Posession/Other
August 15
ELIZARRARAZ ALEASHIA
Cont Subst/Possession/Other
Contempt of Court
KOTELNICKI BRIAN
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Possession of paraphernalia x2
Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine
Traffic Offense
AUSTIN SONJA
Fraud, Credit Card/ATM x2
FIELDS KELLY
Contempt of Court
HEAD ROBERT
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
ORTEGA GLEN
Traffic Offense
August 16
LOROW DYLON
Contempt of Court
SCHUR MICHAEL
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense x2
August 17
GARRIS THOMAS
Failure to Appear
MANSFIELD RACHEL
Failure to Appear
CAMILLI SCOTT
Assault/Other Weapon
Destruct/Damage/Vandalize Prop
August 18
CAMPBELL SHOSHONE
DEC-Drug Endangered Child
BRADY DAN
Domestic Battery/Simple
Battery/Simple
Kidnapping/Abduction
JIM KALEN
Contempt of Court
CORWIN ISABELLE
Battery/Simple
SANCHEZ ANTHONY
Contempt of Court
August 19
DANIELS CHATON
Restraining Order Violation x2
Stalking
Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine
Possession of paraphernalia
Traffic Offense
Destruct/Damage/Vandalize Prop
Intimidating a witness
BOOTS MAYLYNN
Trespass of Real Property
HERRERA ELIZABETH
Contempt of Court
Traffic Offense x2
August 20
ALLSOP AMANDA
Failure to Appear
August 21
SULLIVAN EMILEE
Failure to Appear 8/21/2017
MCKINSEY TINA
Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine
Cont Substance/Sale/Manu/Other
VALTIERRA DANIELA
Traffic Offense x3
WEAVER JOHNNIE
Theft/Property/Other
Failure to Appear x6