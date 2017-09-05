 The beat | NevadaAppeal.com

The beat

The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

August 22

FUENTES DONOVAN 24

Civil Protective Custody

MCKINSEY TINA 54

Contempt of Court

NADEAU AMANDA 24

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

August 23

SAVAGE JESSICA 34

Traffic Offense

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine

Child Abuse

Cont Subst/Possession/Other

Possession of paraphernalia

Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine

SALAZAR JOSE 64

Traffic Offense x2

MILES JOHNATHAN 29

Resisting/Interfering w/Police

August 24

WILLIAMS STEVIE 19

Battery/Police/Simple

Domestic Battery/Simple

HOSLER RYAN 28

Contempt of Court

NARCHO NATHAN 25

Contempt of Court

August 25

WILLIAMS RUSSELL 35

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense x2

MCCLELLAND RANDY 33

Traffic Offense x3

August 26

MORALES JOSEPHINE 31

Traffic Offense

REID BRYCE 21

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

GILBERT JESSE 29

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

DIMPERIO TENA 50

Traffic Offense

WELLS CHARLES 19

Misdemeanor Warrant

August 27

MOORE JESSIE 35

Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen

Traffic Offense x2

August 28

CARL EVAN 19

Alcohol Offense

Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana

BURGESS CHARLES 53

Contempt of Court

LONEY LAWRENCE 59

Disorderly Conduct

WARD CODY 28

Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

