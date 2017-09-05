The beat
September 5, 2017
The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
August 22
FUENTES DONOVAN 24
Civil Protective Custody
MCKINSEY TINA 54
Contempt of Court
NADEAU AMANDA 24
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
August 23
SAVAGE JESSICA 34
Traffic Offense
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Cont Subst/Sales/Methamphetamine
Child Abuse
Cont Subst/Possession/Other
Possession of paraphernalia
Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamine
SALAZAR JOSE 64
Traffic Offense x2
MILES JOHNATHAN 29
Resisting/Interfering w/Police
August 24
WILLIAMS STEVIE 19
Battery/Police/Simple
Domestic Battery/Simple
HOSLER RYAN 28
Contempt of Court
NARCHO NATHAN 25
Contempt of Court
August 25
WILLIAMS RUSSELL 35
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense x2
MCCLELLAND RANDY 33
Traffic Offense x3
August 26
MORALES JOSEPHINE 31
Traffic Offense
REID BRYCE 21
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
GILBERT JESSE 29
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
DIMPERIO TENA 50
Traffic Offense
WELLS CHARLES 19
Misdemeanor Warrant
August 27
MOORE JESSIE 35
Property/Rec/Poss/Stolen
Traffic Offense x2
August 28
CARL EVAN 19
Alcohol Offense
Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana
BURGESS CHARLES 53
Contempt of Court
LONEY LAWRENCE 59
Disorderly Conduct
WARD CODY 28
Cont Subst/Possession Marijuana
Possession of paraphernalia
DUI Alcohol or Drugs