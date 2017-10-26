The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 1

FARRIS PHYLLIS 50

Disorderly Conduct

Controlled Substance/Possession/Methamphetamine

Possession of Paraphernalia

MATARAZZA JOHN 30

Contempt of Court

CAPPS HARLEY 44

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

FONDER EUGENE 47

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

Oct. 2

YUNGK AUTUMN 35

Contempt of Court

TOUGAS DESEREE 27

Contempt of Court

BECKER SANDERSON 47

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Oct. 11

CORWIN CHRISTOPHER 28

Contempt of Court

LAURANT JOHN 26

Failure to Appear

JEPPSEN DANIEL 42

Controlled Substance/Possession/Methamphetamine x2

Oct. 12

DAVIS RICHARD 25

Contempt of Court x2

Oct. 13

HART MICHAEL 57

Contempt of Court

Oct. 14

LANTERMAN CRYSTAL 27

Contempt of Court

Possession of paraphernalia

SMITH LAWRENCE 33

Domestic Battery/Simple

CONWAY LENA 31

Traffic Offense x2

Oct. 15

SMITH BRADEN 23

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

WARD CODY 28

Weapons Offense

Traffic Offense x2

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

CRAFTON EDWARD 44

Contempt of Court

Oct. 17

CHAVEZ TONY 34

Contempt of Court

FOLEY NICHOLAS 25

Contempt of Court

BROWN RICHARD 40

Contempt of Court

Failure to Comply

Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer

SLAFTER SKY 35

Contempt of Court

Oct. 18

HANCOCK LEANN 35

Failure to Appear

UNDERDEW WALTER 53

Violation of Court Order

BRADY ARLO 39

Littering/Pollution Problem

JUAREZ DANIEL 60

Assault/Police/Simple

Battery/Police/Agg. Injury

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer

Traffic Offense

RABE CASEY 40

Contempt of Court

GIBSON SIADAA 25

Civil Protective Custody

Oct. 19

MYERS JERRY 80

Weapons Offense x2

SULLIVAN DEANA 41

Failure to Appear

WINFORD ALLEN 19

Warrant Arrest

MANDELL LY NELLE 27

Failure to Appear

Contempt of Court

WINAP-HARDIN MAKAI 30

Contempt of Court

Oct. 20

HICKS COREY 29

Destruct/Damage/Vandalizing Property

CASTELLON MARIO 24

Destruct/Damage/Vandalizing Property

Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer

Assault/Other Weapon

Battery/Simple

LINDEKUGEL ROBERT 43

P&P Violation

GEHRKE KENNETH 32

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

BROWN DONALD 55

Civil Protective Custody

Oct. 21

MAUWEE TYRESE 18

Alcohol Offense

Traffic Offense

Controlled Substance/Possession Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

HICKS TYLON 18

Alcohol Offense

Controlled Substance/Possession Marijuana

FRITZ MARTIN 55

Assault/Simple

Traffic Offense

LEONARDINI DAVID 31

Contempt of Court

LEWIS SHERRY 60

Adult Abuse/Neglect

JOHNSON DANIEL 25

Contempt of Court

Traffic Offense x3

MACEDO DAVID 54

Traffic Offense

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer

WHITE BRETT 20

Alcohol Offense

Traffic Offense

BEHIMER CORRIE 37

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense x4

Weapons Offense x2

Oct. 22

FIFER PATRICK 30

Warrant Arrest

MORALES JOSEPHINE 31

Domestic Battery/Simple

PEARCE TERRY 29

Domestic Battery/Simple

STEVENS EMJAY 20

DUI Alcohol or Drugs

Traffic Offense

Oct. 23

SUMMERBELL THOMAS 54

Failure to Comply

PLANTS KAMERON 24

Contempt of Court

TYLER AMY 30

Contempt of Court

BANUELOS MONICA 34

Probation/Parole Violation

Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer