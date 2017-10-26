The beat
October 26, 2017
The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 1
FARRIS PHYLLIS 50
Disorderly Conduct
Controlled Substance/Possession/Methamphetamine
Recommended Stories For You
Possession of Paraphernalia
MATARAZZA JOHN 30
Contempt of Court
CAPPS HARLEY 44
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
FONDER EUGENE 47
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
Oct. 2
YUNGK AUTUMN 35
Contempt of Court
TOUGAS DESEREE 27
Contempt of Court
BECKER SANDERSON 47
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Oct. 11
CORWIN CHRISTOPHER 28
Contempt of Court
LAURANT JOHN 26
Failure to Appear
JEPPSEN DANIEL 42
Controlled Substance/Possession/Methamphetamine x2
Oct. 12
DAVIS RICHARD 25
Contempt of Court x2
Oct. 13
HART MICHAEL 57
Contempt of Court
Oct. 14
LANTERMAN CRYSTAL 27
Contempt of Court
Possession of paraphernalia
SMITH LAWRENCE 33
Domestic Battery/Simple
CONWAY LENA 31
Traffic Offense x2
Oct. 15
SMITH BRADEN 23
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
WARD CODY 28
Weapons Offense
Traffic Offense x2
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
CRAFTON EDWARD 44
Contempt of Court
Oct. 17
CHAVEZ TONY 34
Contempt of Court
FOLEY NICHOLAS 25
Contempt of Court
BROWN RICHARD 40
Contempt of Court
Failure to Comply
Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer
SLAFTER SKY 35
Contempt of Court
Oct. 18
HANCOCK LEANN 35
Failure to Appear
UNDERDEW WALTER 53
Violation of Court Order
BRADY ARLO 39
Littering/Pollution Problem
JUAREZ DANIEL 60
Assault/Police/Simple
Battery/Police/Agg. Injury
Disorderly Conduct
Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer
Traffic Offense
RABE CASEY 40
Contempt of Court
GIBSON SIADAA 25
Civil Protective Custody
Oct. 19
MYERS JERRY 80
Weapons Offense x2
SULLIVAN DEANA 41
Failure to Appear
WINFORD ALLEN 19
Warrant Arrest
MANDELL LY NELLE 27
Failure to Appear
Contempt of Court
WINAP-HARDIN MAKAI 30
Contempt of Court
Oct. 20
HICKS COREY 29
Destruct/Damage/Vandalizing Property
CASTELLON MARIO 24
Destruct/Damage/Vandalizing Property
Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer
Assault/Other Weapon
Battery/Simple
LINDEKUGEL ROBERT 43
P&P Violation
GEHRKE KENNETH 32
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
BROWN DONALD 55
Civil Protective Custody
Oct. 21
MAUWEE TYRESE 18
Alcohol Offense
Traffic Offense
Controlled Substance/Possession Marijuana
Possession of Paraphernalia
HICKS TYLON 18
Alcohol Offense
Controlled Substance/Possession Marijuana
FRITZ MARTIN 55
Assault/Simple
Traffic Offense
LEONARDINI DAVID 31
Contempt of Court
LEWIS SHERRY 60
Adult Abuse/Neglect
JOHNSON DANIEL 25
Contempt of Court
Traffic Offense x3
MACEDO DAVID 54
Traffic Offense
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer
WHITE BRETT 20
Alcohol Offense
Traffic Offense
BEHIMER CORRIE 37
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense x4
Weapons Offense x2
Oct. 22
FIFER PATRICK 30
Warrant Arrest
MORALES JOSEPHINE 31
Domestic Battery/Simple
PEARCE TERRY 29
Domestic Battery/Simple
STEVENS EMJAY 20
DUI Alcohol or Drugs
Traffic Offense
Oct. 23
SUMMERBELL THOMAS 54
Failure to Comply
PLANTS KAMERON 24
Contempt of Court
TYLER AMY 30
Contempt of Court
BANUELOS MONICA 34
Probation/Parole Violation
Resisting/Interfering with a Police Officer
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon resident Emmily Butz taking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge
- Nevada among lowest in cost of inmate healthcare
- Major western Nevada pipeline on the horizon
- John Aston, who was accused of threats against Carson City Judge John Tatro, has died
- Man arrested after trying to fight deputies, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office