THE BEAT | NevadaAppeal.com

The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 11, 2017.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Last name | First name

Offense Description Time & Date / Age

LARUE LORRIE 51 Theft/Property/Other 1/3/2017 4:37 PM

LEON-GUERRERO SHYLA 34 Traffic Offense 1/3/2017 9:18 PM

Traffic Offense 1/3/2017 9:18 PM

SOLANO ANDREW 26 Probation/Parole Violation 1/4/2017 7:47 AM

Failure to Appear 1/4/2017 7:47 AM

OSBORNE SHAWN 50 Cont Subst/Posession Marijuana 1/5/2017 9:07 AM

Possession of parapheralia 1/5/2017 9:07 AM

ROCK JESSIE 49 Animal Cruelty 1/5/2017 10:19 AM

Animal Cruelty 1/5/2017 10:19 AM

ROJAS RAMIRO 24 Contempt of Court 1/5/2017 3:50 PM

FLEISCHER TIFFANY 41 Traffic Offense 1/5/2017 9:12 PM

Traffic Offense 1/5/2017 9:12 PM

WATTS MELLISA 34 Failure to Appear 1/5/2017 11:56 PM

TORRES NOEL 33 Traffic Offense 1/6/2017 11:00 AM

Traffic Offense 1/6/2017 11:00 AM

Traffic Offense 1/6/2017 11:00 AM

Traffic Offense 1/6/2017 11:00 AM

SHERMAN AMBER 27 Contempt of Court 1/6/2017 7:15 PM

Contempt of Court 1/6/2017 7:16 PM

THOMAS JIMMY 44 Contempt of Court 1/7/2017 1:33 PM

LEWIS DON 49 911 Hangup 1/7/2017 6:36 PM

SMITH LARRY 53 Miscellaneous crime/incident 1/7/2017 6:59 PM

Traffic Offense 1/7/2017 6:33 PM

SMITH LARRY Traffic Offense 1/7/2017 6:33 PM

JOHNSON SAGE 27 DUI Alcohol or Drugs 1/7/2017 11:42 PM

Traffic Offense 1/7/2017 11:42 PM

Traffic Offense 1/7/2017 11:42 PM

BRADY RUSSELL 54 Domestic Battery/Simple 1/8/2017 2:48 PM

NIKONOWICZ MICHAEL 24 Contempt of Court 1/9/2017 2:23 AM

ADAME-FLORES DANIEL 27 Contempt of Court 1/9/2017 3:40 PM