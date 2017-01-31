THE BEAT | NevadaAppeal.com

THE BEAT
The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24, 2017.
Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Last name | First name
Offense Description Time & Date / Age
MCEVERS, DAVID 51
Failure to Appear 1/19/2017 11:27 AM
BURGESS, MARY 53
DUI Alcohol or Drugs/1/19/2017 6:05 PM
Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM
Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM
Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM
Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM
KUNZI, MATTHEW 29
DUI Alcohol or Drugs/1/19/2017 11:52 PM
LUND, TRACY 50
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 8:12 AM
HOMER, AMY 42
Child Abuse, 1/20/2017 10:05 AM
CANONICO, MELLISSA 34 Cont Subst/Posession/Other 1/20/2017 1:30 PM
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 1:30 PM
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 1:30 PM
KELSEY, JEFFREY 33
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:37 PM
Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamin 1/20/2017 3:37 PM
ELDERTON, JOSHUA 33
Failure to Appear 1/20/2017 3:45 PM
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:45 PM
PUGH, ASHLEY 31
Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:45 PM
ALBURY, DARREN 34
Ex Felon/Failure to Register
1/20/2017 5:00 PM
ROSE, DUSTIN 20
P & P violation 1/20/2017 7:57 PM
DURANT, FRANCES 30
DUI Alcohol or Drugs 1/21/2017 1:02 AM
Traffic Offense 1/21/2017 1:02 AM
CRYSTAL, ROBERT 53
Weapons Offense 1/21/2017 3:11 PM
Weapons Offense 1/22/2017 3:45 PM
Weapons Offense 1/22/2017 3:45 PM
GILLEM, MELISSA 27
Probation/Parole Violation 1/23/2017 8:00 AM
MAUWEE, EUGENE 26
Contempt of Court 1/23/2017 5:39 PM
