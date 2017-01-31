THE BEAT | NevadaAppeal.com

The booking report as presented by the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 24, 2017.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Last name | First name

Offense Description Time & Date / Age

MCEVERS, DAVID 51

Failure to Appear 1/19/2017 11:27 AM

BURGESS, MARY 53

DUI Alcohol or Drugs/1/19/2017 6:05 PM

Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM

Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM

Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM

Traffic Offense 1/19/2017 6:05 PM

KUNZI, MATTHEW 29

DUI Alcohol or Drugs/1/19/2017 11:52 PM

LUND, TRACY 50

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 8:12 AM

HOMER, AMY 42

Child Abuse, 1/20/2017 10:05 AM

CANONICO, MELLISSA 34 Cont Subst/Posession/Other 1/20/2017 1:30 PM

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 1:30 PM

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 1:30 PM

KELSEY, JEFFREY 33

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:37 PM

Cont Subst/Poss/Methamphetamin 1/20/2017 3:37 PM

ELDERTON, JOSHUA 33

Failure to Appear 1/20/2017 3:45 PM

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:45 PM

PUGH, ASHLEY 31

Contempt of Court 1/20/2017 3:45 PM

ALBURY, DARREN 34

Ex Felon/Failure to Register

1/20/2017 5:00 PM

ROSE, DUSTIN 20

P & P violation 1/20/2017 7:57 PM

DURANT, FRANCES 30

DUI Alcohol or Drugs 1/21/2017 1:02 AM

Traffic Offense 1/21/2017 1:02 AM

CRYSTAL, ROBERT 53

Weapons Offense 1/21/2017 3:11 PM

Weapons Offense 1/22/2017 3:45 PM

Weapons Offense 1/22/2017 3:45 PM

GILLEM, MELISSA 27

Probation/Parole Violation 1/23/2017 8:00 AM

MAUWEE, EUGENE 26

Contempt of Court 1/23/2017 5:39 PM