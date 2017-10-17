Ruth Perkins-Caudill, Executive Director; Barbara Apodaca, Business Office Manager; Leah Espil, Director of Sales and Marketing; Olga Patton, Housekeeping staff; and Candy Foster, Director of Health and Wellness

How many women employed at The Homestead? 31 women

Brief Description of Business: Residential facility for elders, veterans and dementia care.

RUTH PERKINS-CAUDILL

Originally from Yerington moved to Fallon 1.5 years ago to become the Executive Director at The Homestead. Been in Residential Care for 20 years.

Tell us about your family.

Married for 45 years and have one son and three daughters.

Describe your job.

I love my job of taking the best care possible of elders and veterans in their last years. Try to make them feel comfortable, take the best possible care of them.

What do you love about your job?

Hearing the lifetime conclusions.

What is the best advice you received?

It was from a 98-year-old woman who said, "You spend your whole life getting 'stuff.' Get to my age and you realize that all you needed was a bed and a chair."

CANDY FOSTER

Director of Health and Wellness. Worked over 5 years with the Homestead

What is your favorite success story?

An elderly woman had come in with a stroke to get care. She had suffered several of them. Her husband had passed and we didn't think she was going to get better. She worked hard to recover, to come back from the strokes and related health issues and is now living out within the community!

What are the keys to success?

Work hard, be dedicated, be fully committed to your job!

BARBARA APODACA

Business Office Manager. Came from Sparks, worked at the Homestead for a little over a year.

What are the keys to success?

Find the job you enjoy and enjoy doing your job.

What advice would you give the next generation of women in business?

Be true to yourself. Don't change who you are just to please others. Be the best person you possibly can!

What do you love most about Fallon?

When I first pulled into town, I saw a sign that "Redneck Shindig" with an arrow pointing off in a direction. I just knew from that point on, I was going to like it here!

Olga Patton

Housekeeping staff. Worked with the Homestead for one year

What advice would you give the next generation of women in business?

Whatever you do, whether it is your calling or not, do it to the best of your ability! Don't do the bare minimum. Go above and beyond and this will make you a better person and you will do your job better and easier.

LEAH ESPIL

Director of Marketing and Sales

What are the keys to success?

Being humble and appreciative, because it can go away tomorrow.

What is the best advice you ever received?

It was from my Uncle who said, "Once you realize the world doesn't revolve around you, the world will become an easier place to live in."

Is there anything else about being a woman in business that you would like to share?

Always empower other women. This is so important and it can be a win-win situation.

What are your hobbies?

I love music, because music is the universal language! Everyone feels it.