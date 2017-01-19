Thursday road report | NevadaAppeal.com

For updated information call 511 or go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx

I-580 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Truck Restrictions There is an incident (Truck Restrictions) on I-80 West at exit 1- Gold Ranch in Washoe County Nevada. Turning all trucks.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Imlay to Moor.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Oasis to West Wendover in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 (Peqoups Summit) from mile post 82.0 in Elko County to mile post 100.6 in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 9.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 49.0 in Placer County to mile post 0.0 in Washoe County in California.

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) on I-80 East from Oreana Exit 119 in Nevada. Convoy of 2 with pilot vehicles, daylight hours only Thursday and Friday. Estimated End Time is 5:30 PM on 01/20/17

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning on Thursday January 19th on I-80 from Lovelock eastbound to Exit 173-West Winnemucca Bl in Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning on Thursday January 19th on I-80 eastbound from Exit 180-Winnemucca to SR-305-Battle Mountain in Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 52.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 21.6 in El Dorado County to mile post 52.5 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning Thursday January 19th on US-50 eastbound from SR-305 to SR-376 in Lander County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 0.5 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Majors Place to Utah State Line in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/20/17

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Ely to Connors Summit in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/20/17

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Little Antelope to Ely in Nevada.

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Pinto Summit to Little Antelope Summit in Nevada.

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Churchill County Line to Little Antelope Pass in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 in both directions from milepost 38 to milepost 46.5 Pinto Summit in Eureka County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/20/17

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 in both directions from milepost 21.9 to milepost 30.5 Little Antelope Summit in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/20/17

US-50A Roadwork There is construction (Roadwork, Minor Delays) on US-50A in both directions from Quarry Rd to Cottonwood Ln in Fernley, Lyon County Nevada. Single lane traffic with flaggers, Monday thru Friday daily 7 AM to 5 PM. Estimated End Time is 5:00 PM on 01/20/17