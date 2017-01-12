Thursday road report | NevadaAppeal.com

Road conditions are always changing: Keep up to date by going to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx or calling 511.

I-580 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 6.5 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Carlin to Moor in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Oasis to West Wendover in Nevada.

I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 (Peqoups Summit) from mile post 82.0 in Elko County to mile post 100.6 in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 from mile post 27.0 in Lander County to mile post 23.6 in Eureka County Emigrant Summit.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions) Winter Driving Conditions from Winnemucca to Dunphy.

I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 from mile post 6.0 in Lyon County to mile post 22.1 in Churchill County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 66.2 in Placer County to mile post 14.2 in Nevada County in California.

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load)on Thursday January 12th beginning in daylight hours in the travel with pilot car moving westbound to Exit 377 on I-80 from the Utah Nevada State Line in West Wendover, Elko County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/12/17

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) Thursday January 12th beginning in daylight hours in the travel lane with pilot car moving eastbound to on IR-80 to exit 378 to Long Canyon Mine from junction Exit 377 I-80 in Elko County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/12/17

US-395 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-395 from mile post 0.2 in Douglas County to mile post 28.8 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-395 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-395 from mile post 26.0 in Washoe County to mile post 42.1 in Washoe County in Nevada.

US-395 S Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-395 S from mile post 83.9 in Mono County to mile post 106.4 in Mono County in California.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 1.9 in Lyon County to mile post 10.8 in Churchill County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 77.5 in Churchill County to mile post 99.2 in Churchill County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 9.5 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 52.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 49.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 52.5 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50-ALT Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50-ALT from mile post 0.2 in Churchill County to mile post 9.0 in Churchill County in Nevada.

US-50-ALT Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50-ALT from mile post 0.0 in Lyon County to mile post 11.8 in Lyon County in Nevada.

US 95-No controls but drive carefully as passes may become icy.