Thursday’s weather: Snow showers | NevadaAppeal.com

Thursday’s weather: Snow showers
January 12, 2017
Fallon
Today:
Snow. High near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph.
Carson City-Reno
Snow. High near 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, 1-to 3 inches in Reno.
Friday
A 20-30 percent chance of snow showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. East wind around 5 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.