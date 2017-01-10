Training program offered for veterans’ caregivers | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will be sponsoring two free comprehensive training programs to assist those caring for aging veterans including those living in eldercare communities.

The programs are called “Bravo Zulu: Achieving Excellence in Relationship-Centered Care.” They’re designed to give care partners of veterans a better understanding of military culture as well as the influence and impact of military service experiences on the healthcare needs of aging veterans. While originally developed with Nevada veterans in mind, “Bravo Zulu” can also improve the care and support of civilian elders, particularly those living with dementia.

WHEN: Reno, Jan. 13 from 8:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Brookdale Northwest, 5165 Summit Ridge Court

REGISTER: You may register for the Reno program here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bravo-zulu-achieving-excellence-in-relationship-centered-care-registration-30498828818

Completion of four, four-hour modules satisfies the Nevada State regulation (NRS. 449.094) for dementia education. CEU’s will also be awarded upon successful completion of each module for Licensed Administrators (Board of Examiners for Long Term Care Administrators), Licensed Nurses (Nevada State Board of Nursing), and Social Workers (Board of Examiners for Social Workers.) “Bravo Zulu” is funded by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and was developed in partnership with the Perry Foundation by author and facilitator Jennifer Carson, Ph.D.