Treacherous roads in and out of Fallon | NevadaAppeal.com

Roads in and out of Fallon and Churchill County require chains or snow tires. State, county and city crews have been out early Thursday morning plowing roads and highways.

Roads in and out of Fernley and Silver Springs also require chains or snow tires.

Conditions on Interstate 80- at the time of this post required snow tires or chains. Be careful going through the canyon between Fernley and Reno as conditions are normally icy and slick.

For updated information call 511 or go to https://nvroads.com/icx/pages/IncidentList.aspx?listType=All.

Highways going into the Sierra Nevada mountain range from Carson City and Reno have been subject to closure. Avalanches have caused delays or closures on mountain highways.

Lyon County:

LCSO SAFETY ADVISORY

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers throughout the county to exercise extra caution on the roadways this morning. All Lyon County communities are reporting overnight snow, and deputies say the roads are pretty slick from the ice and snow. According to our dispatch center there were five weather related accidents over night.

Remember, take things a little slower this morning and give the vehicles around you a little extra safety space on the icy roads.

California I80: IN THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AREA & SIERRA NEVADA]

IS CLOSED TO SINGLE AXLE VEHICLES PULLING DOUBLE TRAILERS FROM APPLEGATE (PLACER CO) TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE – DUE TO TRACTION CONCERNS

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 1 MI EAST OF BAXTER (PLACER CO) TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE

PLEASE RESEARCH CHAIN CONTROL LOCATIONS AS CALTRANS IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO UPDATE CHAIN CONTROL DESCRIPTIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH INTERNET MAPPING, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS & MAPQUEST.

Many of the two-lane highways that cross the Sierra Nevada between the Nevada-California state line are closed. Go to http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi.