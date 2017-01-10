Tuesday road report | NevadaAppeal.com

For updated information, go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx or call 511.

I-580 High Winds – Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited There is a conditions related event (High Winds – Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited) on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Road Closed There is an incident (Road Closed) on I-80 West at the California state line. in Nevada. Caltrans has closed I-80 west at the California state line, turning all vehicles around at Exit 1 Gold Ranch.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions,Winter driving Conditions) on I-80 from mile post 360 Moor to mile post 376 Pequop Summit in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Halleck to Wells in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter driving conditions) on I-80 Carlin to Emigrant Pass in Elko County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 46.9 in Placer County to mile post 27.3 in Nevada County in California.

I-80 Road Closed There is a conditions related event (Road Closed) on I-80 from mile post 27.3 in Nevada County to mile post 0.0 in Washoe County in California.

US-50 Holding Traffic There is a conditions related event (Holding Traffic) on US-50 from mile post 59.8 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 52.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 59.8 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 43.9 in El Dorado County to mile post 52.5 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

