Two hearts better than one | NevadaAppeal.com

AmyJo Grissom (Acorda) grew up in the Lahontan Valley and knows the area well.

Recently, Grissom has become one of Fallon' newest businesswomen as the Fallon Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting for Double Heart Healing Massage and Body on 625 W. Williams Ave., suite B.

Grissom said she wanted to share her knowledge, experience and passion for what she does in her hometown.

Last September, she returned home and started taking steps toward making her dream become a reality.

"From the minute you start your session, my mission is to help you feel relaxed, comfortable and safe," Grissom explained. "I am here to aid, protect, heal and care for each client. I strive to do the best to heal not only the physical body but the emotional body as well. I strive to always be up to date on the newest science and educate myself with what the industry has to offer."

Grissom said this field of medicine changes every day and something new is always continuously being released into our wonderful world.

Grissom's philosophy is all for the customer: Give her clients what they deserve, need and new experiences; ensure clients can count on Grissom to be educated and sincere and to be flexible with their schedules and individual needs.

So how did everything come together for Grissom?

"The name Double Heart Healing came to me because two hearts are better than one, especially if one heart is broken." she said. "It takes your heart to love yourself, your heart to want to remove the bad, your heart to see and have happiness, and your heart to take care of the one temple you live in. It also takes another heart to lend a helping, caring heart to show you just how important you are, to educate you on what the problem is and what steps to take to make it better, a open heart to take the bad, negative energy out of your body and fill your heart and solo with warm happy thoughts.

"So, when I put my logo together, it was two hearts that are open and in the heart has a pair of hands, of course, massage and Reiki (energy force) comes from my hands."

Grissom said she wants her clients have to different options from spa services, therapeutic services and relaxation services.

Hours are Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and closed Sundays. The phone number is 775- 428-1005