Upcoming WNC community classes | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada College Fallon campus community classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of the community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.WNC.edu/FallonCE or by calling 775-423-7565.

Basic Computers

Meets Thursdays and Fridays, 6-9 p.m., beginning June 29. This class will cover basic computer operations to include how to set up, send and attach files to an email, organize files by creating folders and techniques of file structure. Attendees will also learn all about Netiquette. Cost: $85

Basic Microsoft Publisher

Meets Thursdays and Fridays, 6-8:30 p.m., beginning July 13. Students will learn the basics of Microsoft Publisher including how to plan an effective brochure, craft an awesome newsletter and discover how to avoid 'bad design traps'. Cost: $75

Child and Parent Art Class

Meets Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., beginning July 15. Create an adorable summer craft with the youngest members of the family. Class is designed for children 2-5 years old. Cost: $75

Sign Language for Adults

Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 5. This class is perfect for adults wanting to learn a new way to communicate. Students will start from the beginning by learning the alphabet and progress to acquiring every day conversational skills. Cost: $75

Western Dance

Meets Wednesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 6. Couples and singles will learn how to two-step, country swing, country waltz, and several other dance moves in this fun class! Cost: $96

Employability Skills

Meets Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Looking to change careers? Or maybe improve your resume and interviewing skills? At the conclusion of this workshop, students will have the tools necessary to find and be offered that dream job. Cost: $120

Geocaching for the Beginner

Meets Saturday, Sept. 9, 9-11 a.m. Geocaches are located throughout our area waiting to be found! Discover what a geocache is, the rules associated with it, and how to set up your own geocache in this venturesome class. This is a great class for the entire family – children are free with an adult registration! Cost: $40

Making Music in the World Around You

Meets Mondays, 7-9:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 11. Come explore the music potential of the world around you. Students will learn about and make edge blown, string and percussion instruments using every day household items. Cost: $60, plus $30 supply fee payable to instructor first day of class

Basic Microsoft Excel, Part 1

Meets Tuesday through Friday, 6-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. Extend your computer skills and learn the basics of using and navigating Microsoft Excel. Students will learn to use formulas and functions, how to edit cell entries, format worksheets, and create professional looking charts. Cost: $75

Golf for Beginners

Meets Tuesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. Learn the fundamentals of golf including how the game is played, how the clubs work, how to hold and swing clubs, the rules, and the etiquette of the game. Students will have fun and learn to enjoy this fantastic sport! Cost: $100

Golf for Intermediate/Advanced

Meets Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. This class is for students that want to fine tune their skills on the course. Students will improve their swing, better their short game, and gain other useful tips from Fallon's own Golf Pro. Cost: $100

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The Community Education program is self-supporting and does not receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. These activities are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.