UTV driver injured in Sand Mountain collision

Bureau of Land Management rangers patrolling the "Competition Hill" area of the Sand Mountain dunes 28 miles east of Fallon observed a UTV driving uphill collide with a large OHV.

Subsequently, the smaller UTV rolled down the dune more than six times, said a spokesperson with the BLM's Carson City District. Lisa Ross said rangers were in such close proximity to the accident they were able to follow the rolling UTV down the dune in the BLM rescue equipped sand rail. Once the UTV stopped rolling, she said rangers immediately rendered first aid to the unconscious driver.

Ross said a BLM law enforcement UTV transported an on-site Banner Churchill EMS (emergency medical services) paramedic to the accident site. She said the driver regained consciousness and was removed from the UTV. The driver was transported via BLM rescue sand rail to an ambulance pre-staged at Sand Mountain before final transport to Banner Churchill Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Ross did not have the name of the injured driver.

Because of an agreement with the BLM, Sheriff Ben Trotter said the Churchill County Sheriff's Office did not respond because BLM had its own law enforcement at the popular recreation site.

The BLM added all visitors at Sand Mountain should use all safety equipment when operating OHVs on the dunes.