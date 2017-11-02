Variety of community education courses at WNC

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreation life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Fun Family Fitness — 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Nov. 1 or 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays beginning Nov. 4. Families will enjoy six weeks of interactive exercises to do together! This class is for children ages 4 and up. Cost: $89 per parent/child pair.

The Robust World of Coffee — 9-11 a.m. Nov. 4. Join us on the exciting journey of coffee from bean to cup. Experience how different coffee beans and roasting styles affect the flavor and body of the coffee you drink. Cost: $40.

Self-Defense — 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6. Improve your awareness, build your confidence, and increase your knowledge of how to defend yourself in this essential class. Cost: $50.

Parenting Class — 2-6 p.m. Mondays beginning Nov. 6. This class will teach parents effective co-parenting styles, conflict resolution skills, and how to improve and use communication skills with children. Cost: $79.

Social Media Basics: LinkedIn — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Are you looking for a job or wanting to create a wider business network? In this course you will build your LinkedIn profile and learn tips on how to create a professional looking profile, find connections, and search for a job. Cost: $35.

Amateur Astronomy Series – Origins — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8. Discover the origins of our sun, comets, moon, and planets. The class will also learn how to use smart phone apps to locate these things in the night sky. Cost: $46 for class or $120 for series.

Knitting Workshop: Cables — 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 13. How do they do that? Cables go right, cables go left then cross back again! You CAN add cables to your knit projects with a bit of practice. Cost: $50.

Amateur Astronomy Series: Telescopes — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. Discover all about telescopes. Outdoor setup of telescopes including a large telescope for viewing, weather permitting. Cost: $46 per class or $120 for series.

All about Arachnids — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Learn from the State Entomologist which species of spiders and arachnids are common in our area, the types of habitats they live in, what they feed on, and which might be best to squish. Cost: $30.

Amateur Astronomy Series: NASA and the Planets — 7-9 p.m. Nov. 29. Discussion on the major astronomy and NASA events. Hunt for Neptune, Uranus, and other deep space objects, weather permitting. Cost: $46 per class or $120 for series.

Seasonal Crafts: Christmas Cookie Cutter Wreath — 5:45-7:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Just in time for Christmas, come create an adorable Christmas cookie cutter wreath! Cost: $30 plus $20 supply fee payable to instructor day of class.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.