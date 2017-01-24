Water everywhere | NevadaAppeal.com

Most locations in western Nevada have experienced a wet January with rain and snow. Snow has buried the Sierra range, while beds of water including an area between Leeteville Junction and Lahontan Reservoir now dot the desert landscape. The weatherman is calling for sunny skies on Wednesday with a chance of rain or snow on Thursday. Friday will revert back to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30s, and morning lows will be between 15-20 degrees.