Weather: Rain/snow showers for next 2 days | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon

Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Reno/Carson City

Today

Snow likely before 10am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A slight chance of snow showers before 4am, then snow after 4am. Low around 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday

Snow before 10am, then rain and snow likely. High near 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RENO NV

GREATER RENO-CARSON CITY-MINDEN AREA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF SPARKS, GARDNERVILLE, AND VIRGINIA CITY

409 AM PST THU JAN 19 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RENO HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER

ADVISORY FOR SNOW, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY.

* TIMING: SNOW WILL BEGIN EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE

THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: 1 TO 3 INCHES BELOW 5000 FEET WITH 2 TO 5

INCHES POSSIBLE IN FOOTHILLS ABOVE 5000 FEET.

* SNOW LEVELS: ALL VALLEY FLOORS RISING TO 4500 FEET FRIDAY

AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS: EXPECT HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND CHAIN OR SNOW

TIRE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

EVEN LIGHT SNOWFALL CAUSES MAJOR TRAVEL DELAYS, ESPECIALLY DURING

PERIODS OF HIGH TRAFFIC VOLUME. BE SURE TO ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO

REACH YOUR DESTINATION. LEAVE EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES SINCE

IT TAKES LONGER TO STOP ON SLICK ROADWAYS.