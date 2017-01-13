Weekend weather | NevadaAppeal.com

Weekend weather
January 13, 2017
Fallon
Today
Isolated snow showers before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near
36. Calm wind.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Reno area
Today
Isolated snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.