Wende Hook

Business owner/operator of His Inspirations Christian Books and Gift Shop for 7 years.

How many women work here?

There are 7, which includes two business owners (includes Kari Ernst, owner of Blush Skin Spa)

Tell us about your family.

Married to Ozzie; children Ali, Macy and Camryn; parents are long-time residents: George and Linda Hucke.

What do you love most about your job?

I love that I am being used by God to bring His light and comfort to others.

What is your favorite success story?

My success is when I can find those "Hard-to-Find" materials for Bible studies!

What is the best advice you ever received?

To be patient, and trust in God's timing.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Great customer service!

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of Women in Business?

Perseverance is key!

Tell us about your hobbies.

Family time!