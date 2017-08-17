Why are dogs so friendly

Leave it up to scientists to question things we take for granted. In this case they have been stumped to come up with a reason why dogs are so innately friendly. Well, new studies suggest it may be a mutation in doggie DNA. The mutation is also found in a rare human disease that makes people extremely friendly.

It is believed that as dogs evolved from wolves, humans encouraged the change through breeding. In other words dogs were bred to respond positively and friendly toward humans. In a recent experiment at Oregon State University, 18 dogs and 10 wolves were challenged to solve a puzzle. They could solve it when they were alone, with someone they knew, or with a stranger.

The wolves consistently outperformed the dogs because they remained focused on their task regardless of the human presence. The dogs on the other hand got distracted by people and seemed to rely on intervention to help solve the problem.

The researchers were able to pinpoint differences in two genes which have been linked to Williams-Beuren syndrome in humans, which causes overly friendly behavior. It actually delays cognition in humans but works for dogs because they have learned to get what they need from people.

So it seems that the disease that makes life challenging for humans has made dogs successful because they have learned to respond positively and friendly to people. I can say for sure that Watson is one happy, friendly pup and to be honest I'm super happy he is.

