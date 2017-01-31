WINTERFEST ROYALTY | NevadaAppeal.com

WINTERFEST ROYALTY
January 31, 2017
Zoey Swisher and Joe Terry were named this year’s Winterfest king and queen during halftime of the Dayton-Fallon boys basketball game on Friday.
