Wintry weather causes two crashes | NevadaAppeal.com

A fast-moving wintry storm that hit the Lahontan Valley early Wednesday morning resulted in two separate vehicle crashes that occurred within two hours of each other south of Fallon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to crashes on U.S. Highway 95 (Schurz Highway).

The NHP received a call at 7:39 a.m. after a commercial vehicle and pickup crashed at St. Clair Road. The NHP investigation reported a silver Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by Joseph Wismann of Prineville, Ore., was towing a box trailer and heading southbound behind a gold Chevrolet pickup driven by Shawn Crystal of Fallon. The NHP said the pickup truck slowed to make a right turn to travel westbound onto St. Clair.

The NHP said the commercial vehicle failed to slow, and the left front of the tractor struck the right rear of the pickup. The pickup traveled off the west roadway edge and overturned into a ditch where it came to rest on its wheels.

The commercial vehicle traveled off the west roadway edge, and the NHP said the trailer came to rest within the intersection. Crystal sustained claimed injuries and was self transported Banner Churchill Community Hospital. Wismann was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.

The NHP said Wismann was issued a citation for failure to use due care.

Two hours later at 9:33 a.m., the NHP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Schurz Highway and Corkill Lane. A white Chevrolet Camaro driven by David Kassisieh, 19, of Reno was eastbound on Corkill Lane. A white Ford Focus driven by Charles Kelly, 46, of Fallon was traveling southbound on U.S. 95. The NHP reported Kassisieh attempted to make a right turn at the intersection of Corkill Lane and the highway to travel southbound. He failed to yield the right of way and traveled into the path of the Ford. The front of the Ford struck the left side of the Camaro. Both vehicles came to rest within the intersection.

Kelley sustained claimed injuries and was transported by paramedics to Banner Churchill Community Hospital. Kassisieh had claimed injuries but was not transported. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol or drugs are not suspected. The NHP said the crash is still under investigation.