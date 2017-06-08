WNC Classes | NevadaAppeal.com

Classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of our community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Will Workshop

Meets Saturday, June 10, 9-10:30 a.m. Want to make sure a specific person receives that treasured family heirloom? Or perhaps ensure that person doesn't receive any part of your estate? In our Will Workshop participants will learn the basic requirements to make an effective Will. Cost: $60

Easy Up Styles

Meets Saturday, June 10, 9:30-noon. Tired of the same old look? Want easy but professional hair styles for everyday? This workshop will teach students four easy updos that will work for medium to long length hair. Cost: $35

Basic Microsoft Word, Part 2

Meets Monday thru Thursday, 6-9 p.m., beginning June 13. Improve upon your Microsoft Word skills to include using graphics, WordArt, charts, themes, text boxes, and the merge feature. Some prior knowledge of Microsoft Word is required. Cost: $75

Introduction to Reading

Meets Mondays and Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m., beginning June 19. Children will learn letters, sounds, and sight words through engaging games and early reading activities. Class is for children entering preschool or kindergarten for the 2017-2018 school year. Cost: $40

Basic Computers

Meets Thursdays and Fridays, 6-9 p.m., beginning June 29. This class will cover basic computer operations to include how to set up, send and attach files to an email, organize files by creating folders and techniques of file structure. Attendees will also learn all about Netiquette. Cost: $85