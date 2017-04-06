WNC community classes | NevadaAppeal.com

Western Nevada College is offering several interesting classes in April and May through its Community Education Division.

Classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of our community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Will Workshop

Meets Friday, April 7, 5:30-7 p.m. If you are thinking about creating or changing your Will, this workshop is perfect for you! Cost: $60.

The Good Guys in Your Garden

Meets Wednesday, April 13, 6-8 p.m. Not all insects are detrimental to your garden. This workshop will teach you how to spot beneficial insects, make them want to stay, and the best ways to deal with destructive insects that might show up. Cost: $35

Time Management

Meets Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m., beginning April 18. In this course, we will identify and determine which activities lead to personal productivity, and we will identify valuable tools that will help you manage your time. Cost: $75

Our Clay Time

Meets Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m., beginning April 21. The opportunity to work with clay can be both therapeutic and a useful outlet for people of any age. This class is for pairs between ages 21 and 100. It is a great opportunity for adults to bring their parents or an elderly friend for an interactive hands on experience. Cost: $80 per pair

Child & Parent Art Class

Meets Saturdays, 9-10 a.m., beginning April 22. This class is designed for children 2-5 years old. In this class parent and child will create a project for Mother's Day. Cost: $25

Social Media Basics: Twitter

Meets Wednesday, April 26, 6-8:30 p.m. In this class students will learn all about Twitter. This includes everything from setting up an account to sending out their own "tweets." Cost: $35

Crochet Workshop: Flowers

Meets Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn to crochet adorable spring flowers and leaves that can be used as an embellishment for hats, scarves, headbands, handbags, and sweaters. Cost: $55

Daddy Do My Hair

Meets Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Come enjoy some wonderful daddy/daughter time in this fun class! Daddies will learn how to create the perfect pony tail and simple but princess worthy braids. Cost: $40 per daddy/daughter pair

Introduction to Chakras

Meets Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., beginning May 2. This class will introduce students to the chakra system, its origin, and the understandings based on the ancient Indian teachings. Cost:$45

Instant Web Design

Meets Thursdays and Fridays, 6-9 p.m., beginning May 4. This class is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to create an effective website easily, quickly and inexpensively. At the conclusions of this course students will have an amazing website up and running! Cost: $150