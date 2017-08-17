WNC Fallon campus hosts community education classes

Western Nevada College is offering several classes through its Community Education Division.

Classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of our community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Sign Language for Adults: Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 5. Students will start from the beginning by learning the alphabet and progress to acquiring every day conversational skills. Cost: $75

Amateur Astronomy Series: Constellations: Meets Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7-9 p.m. Discover the major constellations in the sky, names of major stars in the constellations, and life cycles of stars. Outdoor location of constellations and stars, weather permitting. Cost: $46 for class or $120 for series of four classes

Western Dance: Meets Wednesdays, 6:15-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 6. Learn to two-step, country swing, country waltz, and several other dances moves in this fun class. Couples and singles welcome. Cost: $96

Employability Skills: Meets Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.-4p.m. At the conclusion of this workshop, you will understand the basic skills necessary for getting, keeping, and doing well on a job. Cost: $120

Geocaching for the Beginner: Meets Saturday, Sept. 9, 9-11 a.m. Come learn all about geocaching. Including what it is, terms associated with it, rules, how to set up your own geocache, and find three geocaches in our local area. This is a great class for the entire family. Cost: $40 – children are free with an adult registration

Parenting Class: Meets Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This class will teach and encourage parents to work together in making the most imperative decisions regarding a child's upbringing. Cost: $79

Making Music in the World around You: Meets Mondays, 7-9:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 11. Explore the music potential around you in this innovative class. Learn about different instruments that can be made for very little money from everyday items. Cost: $60, plus $30 supply fee payable to instructor day of class

Knitting Workshop: Socks: Meets Monday, Sept. 11, 5:30-8 p.m. Keep your feet warm this winter and learn to knit a pair of top down socks on double point needles in this workshop. Cost: $50

Basic Microsoft Excel, Part 1: Meets Tuesday-Friday, 6-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. This introductory Excel class will teach you the basics of this versatile program. This includes understanding formulas, editing cell entries, formatting worksheets, creating charts, and several helpful shortcuts. Cost: $75

Time Management: Meets Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. Is your calendar full, yet feeling like you're not accomplishing what you should? This class will help you identify which activities lead to personal productivity and give you valuable tools to help you manage your time. Cost: $75

Golf for Beginners: Meets Tuesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 12. Learn the fundamentals of golf including how the game is played how the clubs work, how to hold and swing clubs, rules and etiquette, golf attire, and how to play on the golf course. Cost: $100

Golf for Intermediate/Advanced: Meets Wednesdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Improve your swing, better your short game, and gain other useful tips from Fallon's own Golf Pro in this informative class. Cost: $100

Beginning Pottery: Meets Wednesdays, 6:30-9 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Come create your own family heirloom. This beginning pottery class will focus on hand building techniques (pinch pots, coils, and slabs), glazing and other decorating techniques, and ultimately how to use the wheel. Cost: $80, plus $20 supply fee payable to instructor first day of class

Fun Family Fitness: Meets Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m., beginning Sept. 13. Families will enjoy six weeks of interactive exercises that will focus on body weight and cardio exercises. Children ages 4 and up. Cost: $89 per parent/child pair

Amateur Astronomy: Origins: Meets Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7-9 p.m. Discover the origins of our solar system and how to use smart phone apps to locate galaxies, planets, and comets. Outdoor locations of planets, weather permitting. Cost: $46 for class or $120 for series of four classes

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The Community Education program is self-supporting and does not receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. These activities are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.