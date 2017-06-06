WNC Fallon receives rural nursing program donations | NevadaAppeal.com

WNC Fallon receives rural nursing program donations
June 6, 2017
The Western Nevada College Fallon campus received $10,000 in donations for its rural nursing program from the Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary, Churchill County, Churchill Community Hospital, Inc. and Banner Health.
From left, Gary Imelli, Churchill Community Hospital, Inc. board member; Sue Catlin, from the auxiliary; Diana Escalante, nursing student; Rayanne Sorenson, nursing student; Sherry Black, WNC director; Marjorie von Nordeck, nursing student; Heather Weatherford, nursing student; Pete Olsen, county commissioner; and Rob Carnahan, Banner Churchill CEO.
