Workshop offered on government contracts | NevadaAppeal.com

The field of government contracting can be very lucrative for small businesses since the government buys almost all the same goods and services regular consumers purchase.

The great news for small businesses is that the government often gives they preference when awarding contracts but there are several things that applicants need to know and do to become registered for and bid on government contracts.

“Contracting 101 — 10 Steps to Becoming a Successful Contractor,” which will be conducted in Fallon in January, describes in detail how small businesses prepare for the government contracting process. It will help businesses identify what they need to add to be successful in getting business from government agencies. The presenter, Lt. Col. Adolfo E. Vasquez. is a former warranted federal contracting officer. He has more than 35 years of experience as a procurement officer, administrative contracting officer, contracting officer technical representative (COTR), deputy federal contracts finance, comptroller and federal contracts payment operations director. His “in the trenches” experience makes him an invaluable consultant to any entrepreneur or seasoned business owner.

The workshop is hosted by Indian Dispute Resolution Services (IDRS), a national Indian governed non-profit organization providing micro-enterprise services to tribes and Native entrepreneurs throughout northern California, eastern Nevada and southern Oregon.

“This workshop is a rare opportunity for businesses to hear directly from someone who has been on the other side, purchasing products and services from small businesses on behalf of the government” said Mark Thompson, executive director of IDRS.

This workshop is provided through support from the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Native American Affairs (ONAA). The mission of the SBA is to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business by providing financial, contractual and business development assistance and advocating on their behalf within the government. More information about the SBA ONAA can be found at http://www.sba.gov/naa.

The free workshop will be held at the Holiday Inn Express from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 11. There is no cost to attend. To register visit introgc.weebly.com. Questions regarding the event can be directed to Lynn Wilson at lynn@idrsinc.org.