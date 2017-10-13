You didn’t suspect your dog has superpowers

Watson is the BFF (best furry friend) I have. I was pretty sure we didn't keep secrets from one another, so I was shocked to find out that he has superpowers. I know that sounds improbable, but for the record all dogs have powers that humans can only wish they possessed.

Dogs can sense bad weather coming, and they don't need the news, internet or Alexis to inform them. Perhaps you have observed your pup pacing, his tail down and verbalizing. This behavior indicates the storm is coming soon, like right now.

Humans see lightning, but new research reveals that dogs feel it. As a storm rolls in, the barometric pressure and ions in the atmosphere change. All this change causes external signals to travel through their nervous system more quickly.

Static electricity builds up in the clouds and eventually bursts into lightning. Long before the lightning strikes, your dog can feel it generating an unpleasant tingling sensation through their fur. Occasionally people feel this, too, on the hair at the nape of the neck.

Many dogs freak out during a thunderstorm and attempt to become grounded by getting as low as possible. I suspect they are trying to get away from the creepy shock sensation. Smart move, huh? Watson always lays flat and as close to the couch as possible.

I know that Watson is very sensitive to storms and he is quite frightened. I'm glad I understand the reasons better. He has super storm powers I don't share. Now that I know his secret, I'm going to make sure he's comfortable when it storms because he's a "Super BFF."

