Legislators to speak at CEDA breakfast | NevadaAppeal.com

The first Business Council breakfast of the Churchill Economic Development Authority will feature two lawmakers who represent the county in the state Legislature.

The breakfast is Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. at The Stockman’s.

The two Republican lawmakers will discuss what looms in this year’s 2017 Legislature.

Robin Titus, who was re-elected in November, represents most of Lyon and all of Churchill counties in Assembly District 38. Titus, who lives in Smith Valley, is a physician in Lyon County. She attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

She was first elected in 2014.

State Sen. James Settelmeyer represents Churchill, Douglas, Lyon County and Storey counties in Senate District 17. Settelmeyer was born in Carson City but now lives and works on his family ranch in Carson Valley.

Settelmeyer is an agriculturalist first elected in 2006, and his first session was in 2007 where he was placed on the Commerce and Labor, Governmental Affairs and Election Procedures & Constitutional Amendments committees.

To RSVP, contact sara@cedaattracts.com or call CEDA at 775-423-8587.