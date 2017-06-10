Local residents earn degrees from WGU | NevadaAppeal.com

The following local residents have received their degree from WGU Nevada. The university held its second commencement ceremony since its 2015 inception at the Smith Center on May 20 and celebrated the graduation of nearly 400 graduates.

Deborah Neddenriep of Carson City has received her Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management; Lois Linehan of Carson City has received her Master of Education, Learning and Technology; Natalie Rehm of Carson City (89701) has received her Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Travis Truhill of Carson City has received his Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Nickolas King of Carson Cityhas received his Master of Business Administration.

Kayli Sprague of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction; Heather Horigan of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction; Robert Merrill of Carson City has received his Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Casey Otto of Carson City has received his Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Darcy Locken of Carson City has received her Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Geoffrey Lawrence of Carson City has received his Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Jennifer Cooper of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Management and Leadership; Ashleigh Potter of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction.

Christine Tirey of Carson City has received her Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Jennifer Simkins of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction; Marsha Gipson of Carson City has received her Master of Science, Management and Leadership; Timothy Galluzi of Carson City has received his Bachelor of Science, Business Management.

Kayleen Fogleman of Dayton has received her Master of Business Administration; Melissa Carr of Dayton has received her Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Lesa Galloway of Dayton has received her Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Raymond Medeiros of Dayton has received his Bachelor of Science, Business – Information Technology Management; Mark Guinan of Dayton has received his Bachelor of Science, Health Informatics.

Nichole Artam of Gardnerville has received her Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Dyanna Hernandez of Gardnerville has received her Master of Science, Management and Leadership; Ashley Koontz of Gardnerville has received her Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction; Dyanna Hernandez of Gardnerville has received her Bachelor of Science, Business – Human Resource Management; Brenda Yenkole of Gardnerville has received her Bachelor of Science, Business – Human Resource Management.

Jennifer Evans of Minden has received her Master of Science, Educational Leadership; Brenda Rodriguez of Minden has received her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8); Daniel Parkhurst of Minden has received his Bachelor of Science, IT – Security Emphasis; Elizabeth Cordero of Stateline has received her Master of Science, Nursing – Education.