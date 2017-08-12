Local woman excels at Emory College of Arts and Sciences | NevadaAppeal.com

Katie Matuska of Carson City has been awarded one of the Dean's Achievement Scholarships at Emory College of Arts and Sciences in Atlanta, Ga., making her a part of the Emory Scholars Program.

Additionally, in her freshman year, Matuska was included on the Dean's List and admitted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Scholastic Honor Society, which only inducts students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.90 or above in the first semester.