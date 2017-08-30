$1.2 million available in Nevada trails program

The Nevada Division of State Parks has a total of $1.2 million in funding available for the 2018 fiscal year.

The money is available under the Recreational Trails Program for trail projects for state and local governments as well as tribes, special districts and private groups.

"This is a great opportunity to create or improve trails so more people can get out and appreciate Nevada's natural beauty," said state Parks Administrator Eric Johnson.

The program application and applicant handbook is available from the parks division or on line at http://parks.nv.gov/about/grant-programs/recreational-trails-program.

Information is also available at 64-2787 or 684-2775.