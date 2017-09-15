$100,000 grant for rural vets transportation in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has received a $100,000 grant to provide rural veterans with transportation services.

A spokesman said the money will ensure that veterans in Nye and Elko counties have access to free transportation to VA medical services.

Department officials say for Elko veterans, for example, the nearest VA hospital is more than 200 miles and three hours away in Salt Lake City.

Nye County veterans, she said, have an even longer trip with the closest VA services in North Las Vegas 240 miles distant.

Department Director Kat Miller said the agency will continue working with federal and county partners to make sure no matter where a veteran lives, they have access to the medical services they're entitled to.