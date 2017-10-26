18th annual pancake breakfast fundraiser to be held on Saturday

The Nevada Builders Alliance Women's Council will hold its 18th Annual Pancake Breakfast at Red's Old 395 Grill in Carson City on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 9:30 a.m.

"We have been so lucky to partner with Red's for this event for the past 18 years," Stacey Rich, membership coordinator for the Nevada Builders Alliance, said. "(General Manager) Sam and his crew do an amazing job for us."

Rich said proceeds from the breakfast go towards the Women's Council Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for students in construction-related courses of study at all four community colleges in Nevada. Last year the Women's Council awarded the first female to ever receive the organization's scholarship.

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee. Red's Old 395 is located at 1055 South Carson Street in Carson City.

For more information on the fundraiser or the Nevada Builders Alliance Women's Council, contact Stacey Rich, membership coordinator 775-882-4353.