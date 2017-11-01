2 dead in Northern Nevada gold mine accident

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Federal mine safety regulators are investigating an accident that claimed the life of two workers, including a safety coordinator, and injured eight others at a Northern Nevada gold mine, officials said Wednesday.

The safety coordinator and a mine trainee were killed when a van they were riding in was run over by a haul truck Tuesday at the Marigold mine northwest of Battle Mountain, Mine Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Amy Louviere said.

Seven other trainees in the van were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released for unspecified injuries.

The driver of the haul truck was hospitalized for treatment of shock, Louviere said.

"MSHA has several personnel onsite and an investigation has begun," she said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The names of the victims have not been released.

All operations have been temporarily suspended at the mine owned by SSR Mining Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Paul Benson, president and CEO of SSR Mining, confirmed the deaths late Tuesday night.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to their families," Benson said in a statement.

"This incident is particularly upsetting as the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority," he said. "We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident."

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said his office is assisting MSHA in the investigation.