2017 Best of Carson City winners celebrated

Carson City locals know their town is full of great businesses and services, but when it comes to voting for the best of the best in town, they know which ones make the capital whole.

With 419 awards for first, second and third placements in 126 categories of dining, gaming, people, entertainment/recreation, and services, winning recipients gathered at Gold Dust West with Nevada Appeal staff to celebrate the Best of Carson City 2017.

More than 200 awards were presented Tuesday afternoon based off of voting results gathered by the local community.

Among many of the recognitions, Carson City's first medical marijuana dispensary RISE received its first local award for 2nd Place in Best Customer Service.

The award comes just before the dispensary's upcoming one year anniversary, as it opened Sept. 20 last year.

"It's part of our mission to make our patients and consumers feel welcome," said General Manager Tyler Brennan. "I believe a dispensary was much needed in this community and to receive an award for best customer service is great."

Recommended Stories For You

Also winning for the first time since opening its doors earlier this year is Shoe Tree Brewing Co., placing 2nd for Best Beer Selection.

It's also an exciting time for Silver Oak Golf Course; not only did the course win first place for Best Golf Course, but it's approaching the opening of a new driving range for families and car enthusiasts to enjoy.

General Manager Terrie McNutt said the Cadillac Driving Range is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, followed by an art contest for all Carson City students, as an opportunity to receive a scholarship.

Classic Cadillacs donated from the owner of the golf course will be spread out on the new field. Each Cadillac will be painted with a red, white, and blue theme by students who compete for the scholarship.

"We're very innovative," she said. "We like to try new things and we're happy the community appreciates it. Our priority is the quality of our course."

Silver Oak staff has another reason to celebrate, as local PGA professional, Robert Mason, also won first place for Best Golf Pro.

For many other businesses, awards from this year's annual event will be added to a prideful collection of previous awards. Cafe at Adele's picked up nine awards this year, racking up their total to 88 since 2008, including Best Overall Restaurant.

Along with its expansion coming close to completion, LA Bakery also received numerous awards in Best Dining category.

To see view the full list of recipients, visit nevadaappeal.com.