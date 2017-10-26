2017 Nevada Day Parade lineup
October 26, 2017
DIVISION 1 BATH ST.
0.1 Carson City Sheriff's Office
0.2 Carson City Sheriffs Search and Rescue
0.3 Carson City Fire Department
0.4 Douglas County Sheriff
0.5 Nevada Hwy Patrol
0.6 Washoe County Sheriff's Office
0.7 Lyon County Sheriff Search and Rescue
0.8 Northern Nevada DUI Task Force — Drive Safe Drive Sober
1 Honor Guard
2 Nevada National Guard
3 University of Nevada Wolf Pack Marching Band
4 Fjorgyn-Viking Ship (Grand Marshal)
5 In the Mind of Da Vinci
6 Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition
7 Controlled Burn
8 Sen. Dean Heller for Senate
9 Gov. Brian Sandoval
10 Nevada Office of the Attorney General
11 State Treasurer-Dan Schwartz
12 Secretary of State- Barbara K. Cegavske
13 State Senator- James Settelmeyer
14 State Senator-Roberson
15 State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler
16 State Senator-Ben Kieckhefer
17 State Controller-Ron Knecht
18 Nevada Assemblywoman-Lisa Krasner
19 Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell
20 Carson City City Supervisor-Charlie and Karen Abowd
DIVISION 2 ADALINE ST.
21 Carson High Blue Thunder Band
22 Carson High School NJROTC
23 Carson High School Cheer Team
24 Special Olympics Nevada
25 Carson City and Fallon Marine Corps League
26 Lions Club international District 46 Nevada
27 Les Schwab Tire
28 Bethlehem Lutheran Church & School K-12
29 Wells Fargo
30 Carson City Culture and Tourism
31 Muscle Powered
32 The Littlest Things
33 Fisher For Nevada
34 Carson City Public Library and Museum
35 Hyundai
36 Marine Corp League Detachment 630 Silver State
37 High Desert Detachment #762 Marine Corps League Fallon
38 Blue Star Mother Sierra NV #2
39 Carson City Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Unit #7
40 Reno Orthopedic Clinic
DIVISION 3 EAST LONG ST.
41 Carson Middle School Marching Band
42 Douglas High School Army JROTC
43 Greater Nevada Credit Union
44 United States Air Force Recruiting Service
45 Boy Scouts of America-Pinenut District
46 Virginia City Living Legends
47 Experimental Aircraft Association #403
48 United States Coast Guard Auxiliary
49 Grace Christian Academy
50 KTVN Channel 2 News
51 Renown Health
52 Hometown Health
53 Pinkerton Ballet Theater
54 Carpa Nevada-Women to Women
55 U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. Carvina Base
56 Nevada Mining Association
57 Carson Victory Rollers
58 Nevada Builders Alliance Mascot
59 E. Clampus Vitus (Clampers)
60 Head Injury Association of Northern Nevada
DIVISION 4 WEST LONG ST.
61 Fernley High School Marching Band
62 Edward C. Reed High School NJROTC
63 Northern Nevada Celtic Community
64 Coldwell Banker
65 Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989
66 Stars and Stripes Honor March
67 Lyon County Museum
68 Rutledge Law Center LTD.
69 The Church of the Living God
70 Capital Post 4 American Legion
71 Forever Dance
72 Disabled American Veterans
Carson City Chapter 7
73 Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada
74 NV Energy
75 Amada Senior Care of Northern Nevada
76 Carson City Division US Naval Sea Cadets Corps
77 Charros Y Vaqueros Del Norte De Nevada
78 Carson City Classic Cinema Club
79 Sagebrush Model A Club
80 Mason Valley Boys and Girls Club
DIVISION 5 EAST ADAMS ST.
81 Eagle Valley Middle School Marching Band
82 Spanish Springs High School Army JROTC
83 KOLO 8 News Now
84 International Order of the Rainbow Girls
85 Sierra Tahoe Branch & Unit 137 Fleet Reserve
86 Youth Theater Carson City
87 Korean War Veterans #305
88 De Bug Computer
89 Nevada Civil War Volunteers
90 Nevada Indian Commission
91 Walker River Paiute Tribe Pinenut Festival 2017-2018
92 Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe
93 Bonanza Casino
94 Reno Rodeo Association
95 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Kit Carson Post 3726
96 Batmobile Carson City Nugget
97 The Retired Rebels AKA Rebel Rousers
98 Alliance of Wild Horse Advocates
99 Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 388
100 Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization
DIVISION 6 WEST ADAMS ST.
101 McQueen High School JROTC
102 Carson Tahoe Breast Cancer – Carson Tahoe Health
103 Pyramid Lake JR/SR High School
104 Bella Salon and Blink Medical Spa
105 Nevada Gunfighters
106 Nevada Rural Housing
107 Nevada Rural Community Partners
108 Untouchable Image Car Club
109 Snow Shoe Thompson 1827 E Clampus Vitus
110 Maulis Family
111 All American Girl National Teen Miss- Makenzie St. Cyr
112 Pony Express NV Division
113 Western Nevada Performing Arts
114 Carson City Elks Lodge #2177
115 The President and First Lady of the Republic of Molassia
116 Battle Born Ammunition and Fire Arms
117 Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program INC.
118 Parading Arabians
119 Pets of the Homeless
120 Tumbleweed Gymnastics Kids Camp and Kaia Fit
DIVISION 7 EAST PARK ST.
121 Incline High School ROTC
122 Nevada Cinderella Girl Youth Development Program
123 Misfits Theater Group- Entertainment is our Art
124 Sierra Nevada Junior Rodeo and Gymkhana
125 The Salvation Army
126 Hopkins for Wahoe County Sheriff 18
127 Kerak Shriners
128 Moonlight Bunny Ranch
129 Perez landscaping
130 Optimist Club of Reno
131 Sierra Nevada Minis
132 Sierra Nevada Minis (2nd entry)
133 Wild Ass Women
134 CASA of Carson City
135 Picasso and Wine
136 Life Choices Community Pregnancy Center
137 Nevada Tannery
138 People First of Nevada
139 McDonald's
140 Lois Kane
DIVISION 8 WEST PARK ST.
141 Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheels Museum
142 FISH
143 Rotary Club of Carson City
144 Battle Born Tree Service LLC
145 Studio E Dance and Aerial Arts
146 Interstate Batteries of the Sierras
147 Redwood Acre Ranch
148 The Love Love Kids Band
149 ServPro of Carson City
150 The Wheelhouse
151 Carson City Democratic Central Committee and Friends
152 Miss Cinco De Mayo
153 Friends of Historic St. Peter's Church
154 Carson Girl Softball
155 Pedal Pushers Group Cycle
156 Spirit of America
157 Daughters of the Nile
158 Miss Pahrump Pageant
159 Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California
160 USDA Forest Service Carson Ranger District
DIVISION 9 FLEISCHMANN WAY
161 Nevada Dept. of Corrections
162 D'Ascoli Orthodontics
163 Rite of Passage
164 Carson City BMX
165 Cub Scouts Pack 341
166 E.D. and Friends
167 United Blood Services
168 Kia's For Dance
169 Battle Born Civil War Reenactors
170 Healthy Trees
171 Reno Bighorns
172 Cub Scout Pack 143
173 Carson Plaza
174 Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
175 Johnny Rockets
176 Fernley Rodeo Association
177 Escaramuza Charra Perlas De Nevada
178 Silver State Model T Ford Club
179 Tazmanian Boxing Club
180 The Northern Nevada Sikh Society
DIVISION 10 EAST JOHN ST.
181 Trader Joe's
182 Christian Motorcyclists Association
183 Sagebrush Pop Warner Football and Cheerleaders
184 Carson City Republican Central Committee
185 Valley Amigos and La Cumbre Tires
186 D&S Tow Inc.
187 Aaron's Sales and Lease
188 Devil Mountain Brigade
189 Fast X-Ray
190 Wa She Shu Casino
191 Radio Station
192 Mutant Vehicle Misfits
193 Northern Nevada Storm
194 Mutant Vehicle Misfits–Lil' Playa Plane
195 Burning Man Black Rock City School District
196 Bubblegasm-Burning Man
197 Burning Man USS Nevada
198 Black Rock City Water Taxi- O'Brien Family
199 Art Cars–Burning Man
200 Wetspot
201 NEVADA DAY FLOAT
* Subject to change
