2017 Nevada Day Parade lineup

DIVISION 1  BATH ST.

0.1 Carson City Sheriff's Office

0.2 Carson City Sheriffs Search and Rescue

0.3 Carson City Fire Department

0.4 Douglas County Sheriff

0.5 Nevada Hwy Patrol

0.6 Washoe County Sheriff's Office

0.7 Lyon County Sheriff Search and Rescue

0.8 Northern Nevada DUI Task Force — Drive Safe Drive Sober

1 Honor Guard

2 Nevada National Guard

3 University of Nevada Wolf Pack Marching Band

4 Fjorgyn-Viking Ship (Grand Marshal)

5 In the Mind of Da Vinci

6 Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition

7 Controlled Burn

8 Sen. Dean Heller for Senate

9 Gov. Brian Sandoval

10 Nevada Office of the Attorney General

11 State Treasurer-Dan Schwartz

12 Secretary of State- Barbara K. Cegavske

13 State Senator- James Settelmeyer

14 State Senator-Roberson

15 State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler

16 State Senator-Ben Kieckhefer

17 State Controller-Ron Knecht

18 Nevada Assemblywoman-Lisa Krasner

19 Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell

20 Carson City City Supervisor-Charlie and Karen Abowd

DIVISION 2  ADALINE ST.

21 Carson High Blue Thunder Band

22 Carson High School NJROTC

23 Carson High School Cheer Team

24 Special Olympics Nevada

25 Carson City and Fallon Marine Corps League

26 Lions Club international District 46 Nevada

27 Les Schwab Tire

28 Bethlehem Lutheran Church & School K-12

29 Wells Fargo

30 Carson City Culture and Tourism

31 Muscle Powered

32 The Littlest Things

33 Fisher For Nevada

34 Carson City Public Library and Museum

35 Hyundai

36 Marine Corp League Detachment 630 Silver State

37 High Desert Detachment #762 Marine Corps League Fallon

38 Blue Star Mother Sierra NV #2

39 Carson City Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Unit #7

40 Reno Orthopedic Clinic

DIVISION 3  EAST LONG ST.

41 Carson Middle School Marching Band

42 Douglas High School Army JROTC

43 Greater Nevada Credit Union

44 United States Air Force Recruiting Service

45 Boy Scouts of America-Pinenut District

46 Virginia City Living Legends

47 Experimental Aircraft Association #403

48 United States Coast Guard Auxiliary

49 Grace Christian Academy

50 KTVN Channel 2 News

51 Renown Health

52 Hometown Health

53 Pinkerton Ballet Theater

54 Carpa Nevada-Women to Women

55 U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. Carvina Base

56 Nevada Mining Association

57 Carson Victory Rollers

58 Nevada Builders Alliance Mascot

59 E. Clampus Vitus (Clampers)

60 Head Injury Association of Northern Nevada

DIVISION 4  WEST LONG ST.

61 Fernley High School Marching Band

62 Edward C. Reed High School NJROTC

63 Northern Nevada Celtic Community

64 Coldwell Banker

65 Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989

66 Stars and Stripes Honor March

67 Lyon County Museum

68 Rutledge Law Center LTD.

69 The Church of the Living God

70 Capital Post 4 American Legion

71 Forever Dance

72 Disabled American Veterans

Carson City Chapter 7

73 Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

74 NV Energy

75 Amada Senior Care of Northern Nevada

76 Carson City Division US Naval Sea Cadets Corps

77 Charros Y Vaqueros Del Norte De Nevada

78 Carson City Classic Cinema Club

79 Sagebrush Model A Club

80 Mason Valley Boys and Girls Club

DIVISION 5  EAST ADAMS ST.

81 Eagle Valley Middle School Marching Band

82 Spanish Springs High School Army JROTC

83 KOLO 8 News Now

84 International Order of the Rainbow Girls

85 Sierra Tahoe Branch & Unit 137 Fleet Reserve

86 Youth Theater Carson City

87 Korean War Veterans #305

88 De Bug Computer

89 Nevada Civil War Volunteers

90 Nevada Indian Commission

91 Walker River Paiute Tribe Pinenut Festival 2017-2018

92 Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe

93 Bonanza Casino

94 Reno Rodeo Association

95 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Kit Carson Post 3726

96 Batmobile Carson City Nugget

97 The Retired Rebels AKA Rebel Rousers

98 Alliance of Wild Horse Advocates

99 Vietnam Vets of America Chapter 388

100 Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization

DIVISION 6  WEST ADAMS ST.

101 McQueen High School JROTC

102 Carson Tahoe Breast Cancer – Carson Tahoe Health

103 Pyramid Lake JR/SR High School

104 Bella Salon and Blink Medical Spa

105 Nevada Gunfighters

106 Nevada Rural Housing

107 Nevada Rural Community Partners

108 Untouchable Image Car Club

109 Snow Shoe Thompson 1827 E Clampus Vitus

110 Maulis Family

111 All American Girl National Teen Miss- Makenzie St. Cyr

112 Pony Express NV Division

113 Western Nevada Performing Arts

114 Carson City Elks Lodge #2177

115 The President and First Lady of the Republic of Molassia

116 Battle Born Ammunition and Fire Arms

117 Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program INC.

118 Parading Arabians

119 Pets of the Homeless

120 Tumbleweed Gymnastics Kids Camp and Kaia Fit

DIVISION 7  EAST PARK ST.

121 Incline High School ROTC

122 Nevada Cinderella Girl Youth Development Program

123 Misfits Theater Group- Entertainment is our Art

124 Sierra Nevada Junior Rodeo and Gymkhana

125 The Salvation Army

126 Hopkins for Wahoe County Sheriff 18

127 Kerak Shriners

128 Moonlight Bunny Ranch

129 Perez landscaping

130 Optimist Club of Reno

131 Sierra Nevada Minis

132 Sierra Nevada Minis (2nd entry)

133 Wild Ass Women

134 CASA of Carson City

135 Picasso and Wine

136 Life Choices Community Pregnancy Center

137 Nevada Tannery

138 People First of Nevada

139 McDonald's

140 Lois Kane

DIVISION 8  WEST PARK ST.

141 Cactus Air Force Wings and Wheels Museum

142 FISH

143 Rotary Club of Carson City

144 Battle Born Tree Service LLC

145 Studio E Dance and Aerial Arts

146 Interstate Batteries of the Sierras

147 Redwood Acre Ranch

148 The Love Love Kids Band

149 ServPro of Carson City

150 The Wheelhouse

151 Carson City Democratic Central Committee and Friends

152 Miss Cinco De Mayo

153 Friends of Historic St. Peter's Church

154 Carson Girl Softball

155 Pedal Pushers Group Cycle

156 Spirit of America

157 Daughters of the Nile

158 Miss Pahrump Pageant

159 Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

160 USDA Forest Service Carson Ranger District

DIVISION 9  FLEISCHMANN WAY

161 Nevada Dept. of Corrections

162 D'Ascoli Orthodontics

163 Rite of Passage

164 Carson City BMX

165 Cub Scouts Pack 341

166 E.D. and Friends

167 United Blood Services

168 Kia's For Dance

169 Battle Born Civil War Reenactors

170 Healthy Trees

171 Reno Bighorns

172 Cub Scout Pack 143

173 Carson Plaza

174 Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

175 Johnny Rockets

176 Fernley Rodeo Association

177 Escaramuza Charra Perlas De Nevada

178 Silver State Model T Ford Club

179 Tazmanian Boxing Club

180 The Northern Nevada Sikh Society

DIVISION 10  EAST JOHN ST.

181 Trader Joe's

182 Christian Motorcyclists Association

183 Sagebrush Pop Warner Football and Cheerleaders

184 Carson City Republican Central Committee

185 Valley Amigos and La Cumbre Tires

186 D&S Tow Inc.

187 Aaron's Sales and Lease

188 Devil Mountain Brigade

189 Fast X-Ray

190 Wa She Shu Casino

191 Radio Station

192 Mutant Vehicle Misfits

193 Northern Nevada Storm

194 Mutant Vehicle Misfits–Lil' Playa Plane

195 Burning Man Black Rock City School District

196 Bubblegasm-Burning Man

197 Burning Man USS Nevada

198 Black Rock City Water Taxi- O'Brien Family

199 Art Cars–Burning Man

200 Wetspot

201 NEVADA DAY FLOAT

* Subject to change