25th annual Ghost Walk set in Carson City

For a quarter of a century, Carson City's spooky and intriguing history has been explored and theatrically relived through annual Ghost Walk tours.

The 25th annual Ghost Walk is set to get underway on Oct. 21, with tours departing from McFadden Plaza every half hour from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The guided tours showcase the capital's Victorian era and diverse history. Those who attend can expect to hear about lingering spirits of the past centuries, haunted and paranormal stories and meet characters and tour historic homes and businesses.

Stops include: the Bliss Mansion, a three story, 15-room mansion that was completed in 1879 by millionaire Duane L. Bliss; the Brewery Arts Center, built in 1874 by the Carson Brewing Company, which produced Tahoe Beer; the Rinckel Mansion, built by the fortune of Mathias Rinckel, a meat magnate who struck it rich supplying gold rushers and Lake Tahoe lumbermen; and the Governor's Mansion, a classic revival mansion that was built 40 years after Nevada became a state.

This year two paths are available: The Major Arcana, a 100-minute tour, and the Minor Arcana, a 60-minute tour.

The longer tour features five home tours and characters from Carson City's past represented by Tarot cards and offering insights into their personalities and histories.

The 60-minute tour — representing the four elements of fire, water, air and earth — also features characters and inside tours. Traversing through the historic downtown, it's designed especially for kids and families looking to enjoy a shorter walking path.

Costumes are welcome on both tours. The tours leave rain or shine, and participants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the walk begins. There will be photo opportunities, tables, psychics and Ghost Walk merchandise for sale.

Tickets for the 100-minute tour are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. Children under 3 are free.

Tickets for the 60-minute tour are $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for general. The prices goes up on the day of the event to $7 for children under 12 and $12 for general admission.

Tickets are at brownpapertickets.com. For information or to volunteer with the Ghost Walk, call 775-348-6279, or email ghostwalkingtour@gmail.com.