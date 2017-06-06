3.7 quake hits south of Gardnerville Ranchos | NevadaAppeal.com

3.7 quake hits south of Gardnerville Ranchos
June 6, 2017
An earthquake about nine miles southeast of the Gardnerville Ranchos was felt as far away as Carson City on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake that happened at about 2:45 p.m. registered 3.7 on the Richter Scale, the United States Geological Survey reported.
