 3.7 quake hits south of Gardnerville Ranchos | NevadaAppeal.com

An earthquake about nine miles southeast of the Gardnerville Ranchos was felt as far away as Carson City on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake that happened at about 2:45 p.m. registered 3.7 on the Richter Scale, the United States Geological Survey reported.