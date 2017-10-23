3 Carson boards have openings

The seven-member Airport Authority is seeking a manufacturer representative for a four-year term that ends Oct. 1, 2021.

The manufacturer must be from within a three-mile radius of the Carson City airport, but not a fixed base operator at the airport. If no manufacturer representative applies the Board of Supervisors may appoint a member of the general public.

The authority oversees all matters pertaining to the airport. It meets the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center. Members can anticipate working 10 to 16 hours per month.

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee is looking for a citizen at large member to fill a partial term expiring Jan. 1, 2020.

The committee primarily makes recommendations to the Redevelopment Authority on incentive programs and special event funding in redevelopment areas. It meets quarterly, on the first Monday of February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Community Center.

The Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife is seeking a member representing sportsmen, ranchers, or farmers. The board meets on an as needed basis to manage wildlife issues in Carson City.

All members of the various boards serve without compensation.

Applicants for all boards will be interviewed by the Board of Supervisors at a regularly scheduled meeting.

Applications can be found online at carson.org/volunteer or in City Hall, 201 N. Carson St., #2. All applications are public documents once submitted.