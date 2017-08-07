7th annual Hopefest debuts new contest | NevadaAppeal.com

Grand prize raffle tickets prior to and at the event are available for $20 each or six for $100 at locations throughout Carson City.

Every year, Carson Tahoe Health's Hopefest donates all its proceeds to support families and basic needs that go beyond the hospital walls.

But Customer Experience & Foundation Development Kitty McKay said the 7th annual Hopefest is bound to be the best one yet.

For the first time, Hopefest is holding a contest for the Most HopeFULL group, based on creativity of signs and costumes determined by local judges.

The prize? A five foot trophy to flaunt.

"We got some serious hope going on here at Carson Tahoe," McKay said. "But what makes me more proud of this hospital is when you choose health care, it's a calling. There are very few hospital organizations that hold these kind of events. It's about compassion and caring for others — a healing force."

Participating groups will be judged by Artsy Fartsy Gallery Chairman Jeffery Pace, along with local artists; and Kirk Caraway of CarsonNow.org, for best theme of support.

Winners will be determined the following Monday, Aug. 21, estimated at 11 a.m. through Carson Tahoe social media outlets.

Winners of the Passport to Hope also will be announced on that Monday. The public drawing gives participants a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, a resort to Lake Tahoe, or a $500 Amazon gift card.

Those contests aren't the only opportunity to win big, however; the grand raffle at the event is giving locals a chance to win $10,000, or a new Toyota or Ford sponsored by Dick Campagni Auto Group.

All proceeds contributed by the community at Hopefest — including food and drinks — benefit local cancer patients undergoing lifesaving medical treatments, and no-cost lodging at Merriner Cottages by the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation.

"We give assistance during this tough time for families," McKay said. "There are desperate times for people and our community understands that. Getting the cancer treatment and diagnosis is the worst experience for them, but the support they receive means everything."

Hopefest has distributed more than $439,000 in local patient support since 2011, from insurance premiums and co-pays, to mortgage rentals, and transportation.

"It's kind of a pure event," McKay said. "You can have a drink and be a part of it, or spend hundreds on the raffle to support. However you attend, it's magic when we all come together."

Performing at this year's Hopefest is Tyrone Wells, a singer-songwriter in the folk-pop genre from Spokane, Wash.

His songs have been featured in popular television shows and films, such as Intervention, Grey's Anatomy, My Sister's Keeper, One Tree Hill, and The Vampire Diaries. Wells ranked as number one on iTunes Singer Songwriter album and in the Top 10 of iTunes overall.

As for food and beverages, Q's BBQ will be on-site along with Shoe Tree Brewing Company.