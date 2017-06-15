AAA: Nevada gas prices drop slightly | NevadaAppeal.com

LAS VEGAS – Nevada's average price for gasoline dropped by two cents this week after demand dipped following the nation's record-setting Memorial Day travel weekend, according to a release from AAA.

Tuesday, Nevadans were paying an average of $2.72 for a gallon of unleaded regular gas. The average in Carson City was $2.73; in Reno, $3.08; and Las Vegas, $2.63.

"Some consumers in Reno might find the 30-mile drive to Carson City a worthwhile investment for their fuel tank," AAA Nevada spokesman Mike Blasky said in the release.

According to gasbuddy.com, on Thursday, Costco and Gas & Save, 1360 S. Carson St., had the lowest price in Carson City at $2.49 per gallon.

JM Gasoline, 1321 N. Carson St., was at $2.59 and the ARCO stations at 720 S. Carson St., and 4190 S. Carson St., were at $2.62.

Last year, Nevadans paid an average of $2.53 per gallon.

This week, the national average price for gasoline was $2.33, five cents lower than a year ago. The price of crude remains below $50 a barrel.

"The West Coast is leading the nation in gas prices again because demand for gasoline out West is still very high," Blasky said. "Until supply catches up with demand, or until that demand levels off, prices in Nevada will remain higher as well."

American drivers used a record 413 million gallons of gas per day during the week ending May 26.

The West Coast is the only U.S. region seeing year-to-year growth in gasoline demand, a product of the area's booming economy.

If refineries' inventories remain low — and if travel demand picks up, as AAA expects — gasoline prices will likely rise this summer, the release said.