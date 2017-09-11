Adams Hub to offer entrepreneur learning session

Adams Hub for Innovation is hosting a Lunchbox Learning Session with Diane Dye Hansen on Sept. 12.

Hansen, principal, What Works Coaching, will talk about obstacles entrepreneurs face and how to overcome them.

"Each of us, at some point, enters a loop called the Paradox of Perfection," Hansen said. "There are three distinct 'loops' which can stop our ideas from reaching fruition: the Learning Loop, the Resource Loop and the Self-Belief Loop. Most of the time, we don't realize we're stuck in one of these vicious cycles, and we're unaware how to get out."

The session is open to the public and is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Adams Hub, 111 W. Proctor St. Bring your own lunch and RSVP to grow@adamshub.com.

For more information, or to schedule a private class for your team, call 222-0001.