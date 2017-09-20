Affordable housing development to break ground in Dayton

Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc. is breaking ground Friday on Gold Canyon Estates, an affordable housing development in Dayton.

The 40-unit development is on seven acres CPLC purchased from Nevada Rural Housing Authority a year ago.

The homes will be eligible for down payment assistance grants through NRHA's Home At Last program, and is the first of what's expected to be more joint efforts between the two organizations to address affordable housing needs in the area.

CPLC is a Phoenix-based community development organization that provides an array of services, including housing, education, health services and workforce development.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the corner of Kate Peak Drive and Retail Road, behind the Smith's Food & Drug shopping center in Dayton.

Representatives from Gov. Brian Sandoval's and congressional offices as well as county and local officials are expected to attend.