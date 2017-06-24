After inspections, Carson City extended stay motels work to comply | NevadaAppeal.com

Owners of three extended stay motels currently undergoing inspections say they're working on their properties to bring them into compliance.

Starting late last year, a team of Carson City inspectors from the building, code enforcement, fire, and health departments have inspected four of the 13 motels along Carson Street.

One motel has been cited for code violations. The other three are in some stage of clean up and repairs.

Back on Track and Whistle Stop Inn, both owned by Betty Brinson, and Frontier Motel, owned by Bobby Thind, are in an ongoing process of inspection, work, re-inspection and more repairs.

Back on Track, for example, on Thursday passed a re-inspection on issues found by the health and fire departments and is continuing to work on problems cited by the building inspector, including replacing the showers in each room and painting the exterior of the building.

George Vincent, manager at Back on Track, said the requirement to redo every shower came as a surprise.

The motel was first inspected in late May and then inspectors returned two weeks later and reported all the showers needed to be replaced.

According to Lee Plemel, director, Community Development, a building inspector didn't complete the initial inspection and the chief building inspector returned two weeks later.

Vincent is concerned the property won't have time to finish the work, which he estimated could cost as much as $70,000.

Plemel said the city will work with properties that are making reasonable progress.

Vincent is also worried about the effect the inspections have had on tenants.

"We have many long-term residents and it's a good place for them. It needs to be better, we're not arguing that," said Vincent.

Richard, for example, has lived at Back on Track for three years.

"I know for myself I am nervous," he said. "I know I can't afford somewhere else and if they shut it down I'll be back on the streets."

As part of the process, Carson City Health and Human Services is prepared to relocate anyone if necessary, said Nick Marano, city manager.

"This is not a case where someone will end up homeless," he said.

Thind, owner of Frontier Motel, said the city has been reasonable in its demands.

"They do their job and we do our job," he said. "They give us plenty of time."

Thind estimates he's about 80 percent done with his repairs, which included work throughout the rooms and painting outside.

Inspectors still are working with the property to bring it into compliance with the health code.