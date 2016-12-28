Aftershocks continue after two big Hawthorne quakes | NevadaAppeal.com

More than 50 Carson City residents reported feeling one of two 5-magnitude earthquakes that occurred within minutes of one another at 12:18 a.m.

Aftershocks from the earthquakes near Hawthorne measuring 5.8 and 5.7 continue to rattle Western Nevada this morning, the most recent at 4:17 a.m.

The two big earthquakes occurred within four minutes of one another north of Aurora Crater southwest of Walker Lake.

Those set off more than 30 additional earthquakes in the same area about half way between Hawthorne and Bridgeport.

Emergency officials said that residents called 911 reporting the earthquake, but there have no reports of damage so far.

The University of Nevada, Reno, Seismological Laboratory has reported four 3-magnitude earthquakes since 1:11 a.m.