‘Aging in Nevada’ forum coming to Carson City Brewery Arts Center Jan. 24 | NevadaAppeal.com

A free event sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums will explore the data regarding Nevada’s aging population.

The forum, at 6 p.m. Jan. 24, will cover how Nevada is one of the fastest aging states in the country, and the implications of an aging population in terms of health and well-being and emerging workforce needs.

Current statewide initiatives to address aging and dementia also will be discussed.

The event is being held with Sanford Center for Aging — Nevada Geriatric Education Center at the University of Nevada, Reno, which offers programs, educational coursework and clinical services to promote health and quality of life for seniors.

Insight will be provided by Peter S. Reed, Sanford Center director; Kelley Macmillan, Sanford Center social services director; and Gary Aldax, Sanford Center operations director.

The forum will include an overview about programs offered at the Sanford Center to enhance the standard of health among elders statewide.

To attend, go to the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Beverages and light snacks will be available via a no host bar.

For more information, call 775-690-3913, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.