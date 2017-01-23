Annual Feast of Chocolate in Carson City to benefit local women | NevadaAppeal.com

Chocolate in a myriad of delectable forms will be offered in an annual fundraiser to benefit the American Association of University Women, Capital Branch.

The 18th Annual Feast of Chocolate is returning to the Plaza Hotel & Event Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event, offering a buffet of chocolate desserts, is AAUW’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Proceeds help fund scholarships for local female graduates or women resuming their education at Western Nevada College as well as to the AAUW Educational Opportunities Fund.

Attendees will enjoy chocolate treats prepared by the award winning culinary arts team from Carson High School.

To complement the students’ chocolate creations, there will be delicacies of chocolate brownies, cakes, cookies and candy provided by local merchants including Red’s Old 395 Grill, Grandma Hattie’s, Casino Fandango, Raley’s Carson City and others.

In addition to the abundance of chocolate for sampling, a variety of gift baskets will be available for raffle. Entertainment will be provided by harpist Wanda Perschnick.

Tickets cost $15 per person or $12 for seniors. If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $18 each.

The Plaza Hotel is at 211 E. Ninth St. For tickets and more information, call 775-267-3427.